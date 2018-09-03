Yakult Flies Off the Shelves Thanks to Netflix Rom-com ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

In a classic example of product placement, Netflix’s new romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has resulted in dairy producer Yakult Honsha Co. finding its product flying off shelves.Viewers of the new romantic comedy have noticed the main character’s sister drinking a yogurt out of a distinctive little bottle, and are talking about it on Twitter, Mark Bachman, head of M Science’s TickerTags, a research firm that analyzes the relationship between social media and a company’s performance, told Bloomberg.In the movie, the drink is called a “Korean yogurt smoothie”, but audiences have clearly spotted Yakult’s “distinct red foil top”, Bachman said in a note to clients on Friday that Bloomberg has access to.“While the brand is of Japanese origin and was never mentioned by name in the movie, it is clearly a Yakult bottle, which Twitter users quickly noticed,” he said.Yakult’s “mention frequency” spiked after the release of the Netflix movie and a majority of the conversations were directly related to interest in the product, according to the note. Shares of the stock, which have dropped about 6 percent this year amid slower sales growth, climbed more than 2.7 percent since the movie was released on 17 August. About half of that rally came on Monday with a 1.8 percent gain.“Given the increasing conversation levels, we believe Yakult is achieving greater brand awareness, which should likely result in higher sales volume,” Bachman said.This is not the first time a brand benefitted through a mention or association with a popular show, causing a stir online. In May this year, Nippon Paint unintentionally became the centre of an internet meme which replaces an iconic battle cry in a scene of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, with its brand name.