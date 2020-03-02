English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Yami Gautam Accused of Disrespecting Assamese Gamosa, She Says 'My Reaction was Self Defense'

Image: Twitter

Yami Gautam shared a clarification on Twitter saying that while she didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments, it's also important to raise voice against inappropriate behaviour.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Actress Yami Gautam arrived at the Guwahati airport this weekend when a fan tried to put an Assamese gamosa, a traditional scarf, around her neck, as a sign of welcome. The actress was caught unawares and she pushed his hand away as her assistants told the man to back off.

Videos of the unpleasant incident have been doing the rounds on social media. The Bala star has been criticised for 'disrespecting' the Assamese traditional garment and hurting sentiments. Yami shared a clarification on Twitter saying that while she didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments, it's also important to raise voice against inappropriate behaviour.

Responding to a tweet by an Assamese media outlet, Yami said, "My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner (sic)."

The actress also said that this was her third visit to Assam and she has always expressed her love towards Assamese culture and people.

Yami did wear the gamosa eventually, at the flagging off of the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020. "Thank you for this beautiful 'Japi' & 'Gamosa'," she wrote, posting a picture of her wearing the two traditional Assamese accessories.

