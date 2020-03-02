Yami Gautam Accused of Disrespecting Assamese Gamosa, She Says 'My Reaction was Self Defense'

Actress Yami Gautam arrived at the Guwahati airport this weekend when a fan tried to put an Assamese gamosa, a traditional scarf, around her neck, as a sign of welcome. The actress was caught unawares and she pushed his hand away as her assistants told the man to back off.

Videos of the unpleasant incident have been doing the rounds on social media. The Bala star has been criticised for 'disrespecting' the Assamese traditional garment and hurting sentiments. Yami shared a clarification on Twitter saying that while she didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments, it's also important to raise voice against inappropriate behaviour.

Responding to a tweet by an Assamese media outlet, Yami said, "My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner (sic)."

My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner https://t.co/sUc4GPxfWv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

The actress also said that this was her third visit to Assam and she has always expressed her love towards Assamese culture and people.

This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

Yami did wear the gamosa eventually, at the flagging off of the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020. "Thank you for this beautiful 'Japi' & 'Gamosa'," she wrote, posting a picture of her wearing the two traditional Assamese accessories.

Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8uSdS0Gj4U — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

