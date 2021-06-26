Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Make Their First Public Appearance As Married Couple, See Photos

Fresh from their wedding, it was straight back to business for the newly married Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who made their first public appearance together in Mumbai. The newlyweds were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they arrived from Himachal Pradesh. The couple tied the knot on June 4 in the presence of their close family members. Yami looked gorgeous in a floral suit which she teamed with ‘chura’ and the traditional Kashmiri jewellery. Aditya, on the other hand, kept it casual in a sweatshirt.

Yami announced her wedding with a stunning picture of herself and Aditya on June 4. She looked gorgeous in a dark red saree, which she paired with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, on her big day. Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani.

Sharing the picture, Yami wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Here are some more pictures from Yami-Aditya’s wedding festivities:

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was Aditya’s debut movie. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Dasvi.

