Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Visit Baglamukhi Mata Temple: ‘One Of The Most Unforgettable Experiences of Life'

Yami Gautam is on a tour to visit Shaktipeeth temples with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with pictures and videos from the temples she has been visiting. So far, she has visited the Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh, Jwala Devi temple, and now, her latest stop was Baglamukhi temple.

The Thursday actress took to Instagram to post photos of herself and Aditya with the temple in the background and wrote about her experience. She captioned the post, “Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata mandir. The last 2 days that we spent visiting the Shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicenter of divine strength and faith” and added a folded hands and a feeling grateful emoji.

In a series of photos, the actress can be seen wearing a beige brocade suit with a red dupatta. The husband-wife duo stand with folded hands in front of an idol as they pose for the camera. They can also be seen sitting for a havan as they smile at each other. Yami looks every bit of beautiful in the traditional attire.

Her post was flooded with comments comprising red heart icons.

Yami’s recent posts show her taking blessings at Jwala Devi temple and Naina Devi temple.

The Uri actress tied the knot with the film’s director Aditya Dhar on June 4 last year.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in the Tushar Jalota directorial Dasvi, which garnered praise for its storyline and performances by the star cast. She has completed the shooting for Lost, and has another upcoming movie OMG 2 lined up.

