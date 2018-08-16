Yami Gautam All Parise for Hrithik Roshan Says Learnt To be a Selfless Actor From Him

Yami Gautam says she learnt the most valuable lesson of becoming a "selfless performer" from her co-star Hrithik Roshan. Yami, who has been in the industry for over six years and has worked in films such as Vicky Donor, Badlapur, points out Kaabil as the most poignant experience so far."I learnt a lot about cinema on the sets of 'Kaabil'. I learnt the value of being selfless. Working selflessly and appreciating that in others. A lot of times it's natural for us to think 'How am I looking, how am I performing?', restricting everything to myself."But working with Hrithik made me understand and appreciate the value of being selfless. It isn't easy but very simple. That's why he is where he is. That has been quite life changing lesson in a lot of ways," Yami told PTI in an interview.This year, Yami will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu as a lawyer and will later be seen play an intelligence officer in Uri, based on Indian Army's surgical strikes across the LoC in 2016."With the kind of work I'm doing, I feel like myself. I'm uninhibited and ready to take on challenges. I'm in a happy space," she says. "I had to chop off my hair for 'Uri' and hair is a big deal for an actor. But I said lets go for it. It's going to be worth it," she adds.The 29-year-old actor says she has evolved both as a person and a performer over the years and feels most comfortable today. "I've been a reserved girl. But then you realise it's important to evolve and be yourself. I'm not trying to be suddenly this new energetic person. Sometimes you create inhibitions and draw lines on your own. But today I feel good about letting my inner personality reflect, both in my work and life."Yami was appointed the brand ambassador for Hong Kong tourism, for which she recently visited the city. She says opportunities coming from all quarters, both in terms of films and brands, make her feel slightly more responsible. "You feel important when you are representing something. I feel responsible about it. But I also have fun and take it as it comes," the actor says.