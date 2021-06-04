Yami Gautam and Director Aditya Dhar Get Married, Wishes Pour in from Bollywood Colleagues

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday announced that they got married in an “intimate wedding ceremony". Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie “Uri: The Surgical Strikes", shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.

Quoting Persian poet Rumi’s line ‘In your light, I learn to love’, the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony. “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said.

“As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they added. On the work front, Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, will next be seen in “Dasvi", co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on “The Immortal Ashwatthama", which marks his reunion with “Uri" star Vicky Kaushal.

Responding to Yami’s marriage announcement post, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey and other Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on this new chapter in their lives. Kartik wrote, “Congratulations," with a heart-shaped emoji. Dia wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations Yami and Aditya ❤️ Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!" Vaani also wished the couple and so did Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(With PTI inputs)

