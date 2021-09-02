Yami Gautam Called 'Fair And Lovely', Her Reaction Says it All

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar, who is busy these days promoting her upcoming movie Bhoot Police, was recently addressed by a paparazzi as 'fair and lovely'.However, the actor was not quite impressed with the remark and her reaction has been going viral on on social media. The 32-year-old actress was seen in a white saree dress recently as she glowed in golden accessories including her gold Kashmiri dejhoor earrings, and necklace. The star tied up her hair in a neat bun and was seen posing for the paparazzi at Juhu for a promotional event of her upcoming multi-starrer movie Bhoot Police.

However, as one of the photographers called her out as 'fair and lovely', a cosmetic brand which she has been endorsing for quite a few years, Yami was not amused. The paparazzo said, "Fair and lovely yahan par,(Hey fair and lovely, look here!)" Yami rolled her eyes and warned the photographer as she said, “Ek baar aur bola naa (If you say it one more time).” The actress later requested the photographers, “Say it with respect na, not such names.” The video has been shared by Bollywood fan pages on Instagram.

Yami also shared pictures from her promotional shoot on her Instagram handle. Sharing a graceful shot, the actress wrote in the caption, “The elegance of gold and white continues to be ethereal.” In another Instagram post, the actress commended her team of stylists, make-up and hair artists as she captioned, “Grateful to my team for this lovely ensemble.”

A soulful white, a simple smile and just like that, the day goes by! 💛 #Day1 of Bhoot Police PromotionsEarrings : My Kashmiri डेझूऱSaree dress : #ItuvanaChoker : #BhavyaRameshJewelryCuff : #AbhilashaPretJewelryFootwear : #Eridani pic.twitter.com/IHI5PXaXlp — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) September 1, 2021

The latest Instagram post shared by the actress shows her sitting in a chair as natural light glows up her silhouette. Yami captioned the elegant portrait and wrote, “A soulful white, a simple smile and just like that, the day goes by. Day1 of Bhoot Police Promotions.”

