Yami Gautam Celebrates Birthday With 'Beautiful' Family, Thanks Husband Aditya Dhar for 'Making It So Special'

Yami Gautam celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday and gave her fans a sneak peek into the festivities. Yami’s latest post on Instagram featured her surrounded by her family, which also included her husband, Aditya Dhar. She was seen cutting the birthday cake. Swiping left on the Instagram post, viewers also get to see another birthday celebration that was arranged by Yami’s team and colleagues. The actress picked a grey robe as she blew the candles with the help of a hand fan.

Yami expressed her gratitude in the caption of the post, “28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me. Feeling extremely blessed. Gratitude to my beautiful family and especially my husband (I can say that out loud now, Aditya) for making it so special.”

Yami also thanked her team and crew members as well as the media. “And, a very special thank you to all the fans and fan-clubs. I am truly indebted by your love,” she said in her long birthday post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Fans of the actress wished her on her special day in the comments. One of them wrote, “A very happy birthday to you again. Stay blessed, stay happy. Lots of love and best wishes to you.”

Filmmaker Aditya also posted a picture of Yami on Instagram as he wished her a happy birthday. The photo shared by Aditya showed Yami dressed in a traditional red silk saree with her mangalsutra. The caption of the photograph read, “Happy Birthday, my Love.” Responding to Aditya’s post, Yami wrote in the comments, “Can’t thank you enough for making this day so memorable and incredibly special for me, Aditya. Truly blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the social comedy Dasvi along with Abhishek Bachchan. Her last outing Bhoot Police was released on OTT, and fared decent reviews.

