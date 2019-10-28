Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Yami Gautam Chooses Diwali With Family Over Bala Promotion

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, and the story revolves around a man named Bala who is struggling with premature balding.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yami Gautam Chooses Diwali With Family Over Bala Promotion
Yami Gautam. (Image: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who features in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, opted out of promotional activity of the film during Diwali because she wanted to be with her family in Chandigarh to celebrate the festival.

"Diwali is family time for me ever since I was a little girl. Every year I like to dedicate these few days to my family, spend time being pampered by my parents and siblings, away from the hustle-bustle of the city. My hometown brightens up during the festive season and just being there with everyone makes me feel assured that home is never far away," said Yami.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, and the story revolves around a man named Bala who is struggling with premature balding. Yami is playing a girl named Pari, who is a social media star.

On Saturday the cast and crew of the film hosted a party where the media was invited, to promote the film, which Yami missed out on.

Regretting not being able to attend the party, the Vicky Donor fame actress said, "I was really looking forward to being with the team and meet people and discuss the characters in the film, and its amazing story. The messages that have come to me on social media have been incredibly heartening. I feel the trailer piqued curiosity about my character. I wish I could have made it with our team."

"But I had already committed to a wedding in the family back home in Chandigarh, after which I will spend the Diwali with my family," Yami added.

However, the actress is geared up for the promotion of the film in Mumbai, after she returns to the city this week.

Apart from Bala, which is set to release on November 7, Yami is also busy working on the upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny, alongside Vikrant Massey.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram