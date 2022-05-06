Yami Gautam Dhar Has 'Fan-girl' Moment After Meeting Kiran Bedi, Pens Heartfelt Note

Yami Gautam Dhar has portrayed a whole lot of characters in her past releases that are way different from one another. The actress recently impressed the audience with her phenomenal performances in ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’.

Recently Yami made an appearance at the Goa festival where she met several prominent personalities including the former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. The actress took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for Bedi, who is a retired Indian Police Service officer, alongside a candid picture with her.

“My fangirl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well-planned city transformed further for the best when ma’am got posted there! Door-to-door cops used to visit every home and ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the remotest part of the city! It was truly an honour meeting Dr. Bedi yesterday at @goafestival".

My fan-girl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well planned city transformed further for the best, when ma’am got posted there! pic.twitter.com/lHv1qVi4GW— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) May 6, 2022

Interestingly, Yami Gautam plays an IPS officer in her recent release Dasvi. Dasvi centres on a politician (played by Abhishek Bachchan), who lands up in jail, and there, he is spurred by Yami’s character to complete his Class 10.

Yami Gautam Dhar has an exciting slate of films ahead with Anirudhh Roy Choudhary’s Lost, OMG2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, and a few more unannounced projects.

