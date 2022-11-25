Yami Gautam Dhar's Lost Receives Standing Ovation at IFFI, Tickets to Screening Sold Within 7 Hrs

Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Lost opened to wide appreciation at the coveted International Film Festival of India (IFFI) recently. After receiving an inspiring response at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival and the Atlanta Indian Film Festival, it was scheduled to premiere at the IFFI as part of the Asian Premiere Gala. The tickets for the screening were fully sold out in less than seven hours and the screening was followed by a standing ovation from the audience.

Helmed by filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Lost is an investigative drama thriller that depicts a quest for lost values of empathy and integrity. Inspired by true events, it traces the story of an enthusiastic young woman crime reporter in her relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. The screening was attended by Gautam Dhar and Roy Chowdhury along with other cast members like Pankaj Kapur and Tushar Pandey. Supriya Pathak Kapur also attended the gala alongside CBO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel and producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Kanwal Kohli.

Sharing his excitement, Roy Chowdhury says, “I feel very happy that the film was opened to such a tremendous reception at the Asian Premiere Gala. I feel truly honoured that it was premiered at a prestigious platform like IFFI.”

The applause from the audience became a proud moment for Gautam Dhar, who remarks, “The reaction of the audience for the film really made me elated. I couldn’t have been happier and more proud of the film’s screening at IFFI Asian Premiere Gala. I have loved playing the role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor. I cannot wait for the film’s official release now."

Patel adds, “The film was welcomed with open arms and it was an endearing moment to watch the film gain such a response at the IFFI Asian Premier Gala. Lost is certainly a unique film, a story of humanity under the guise of a thriller. We utterly grateful for such a heartwarming response."

Kedia from Namah Pictures expresses, “IFFI was indeed a wonderful platform to showcase Lost. We have always believed in bringing forth compelling narratives and post the tremendous reception of the film at the IFFI, we are very excited for what the future has in store for this film.”

Lost also features actors Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee in prominent roles. The story is written by Shyamal Sengupta and Roy Chowdhury with dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah. Avik Mukhopadhyay is the director of photography for the film. The music is composed by Shantanu Moitra and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

