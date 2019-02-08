English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yami Gautam: Every Film Has Different Economics, Can’t Be Compared Just by Box Office Numbers
Yami Gautam was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
With Uri: The Surgical Strike crossing the Rs 200 crore mark, actress Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, believes monetary success gives recognition but the long-time impact boils down to the content.
"I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course, if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents," Yami said.
The gritty drama, which traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film released on January 11, and is continuing to draw in audiences.
"Uri had great content which drove people to the theatres week after week. And it's amazing to see these numbers, not to be part of any club but just to know that people have over these weeks gone to see the film, even till date, almost a month after its release.
"Overall from a career perspective, box office numbers till the time they are genuine returns to the producers, is when there's a true impact. Every film has different economics and no two films can be compared to each other simply by the extent of its box office only," Yami added.
Besides Vicky and Yami, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course, if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents," Yami said.
The gritty drama, which traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film released on January 11, and is continuing to draw in audiences.
"Uri had great content which drove people to the theatres week after week. And it's amazing to see these numbers, not to be part of any club but just to know that people have over these weeks gone to see the film, even till date, almost a month after its release.
"Overall from a career perspective, box office numbers till the time they are genuine returns to the producers, is when there's a true impact. Every film has different economics and no two films can be compared to each other simply by the extent of its box office only," Yami added.
Besides Vicky and Yami, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results