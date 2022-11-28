Yami Gautam Gets 'Love, Luck, Hugs and Kisses' From Husband Aditya Dhar On Her Birthday

Yami Gautam is celebrating her 34th birthday on Monday, November 28. On this special day, her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to drop a special post for his lady love. Aditya dropped a couple of pictures of the actress and penned down a sweet note for her. While sending ‘love, luck, hugs and kisses’ to Yami, he called her his ‘biggest cheerleader’.

“To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here’s sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor!" he wrote. Check out Aditya Dhar’s post here:

Soon after the post was shared, several fans and friends of the actress took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. While some praised her ‘natural beauty’, others wished their ‘queen’ a very happy birthday.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in June last year. Back then, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress took to her social media handle to announce the same and shared a few pictures along with the note that read, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes." Her wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close family members in attendance. The ceremony was held in Himachal.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the Tushar Jalota directorial Dasvi which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The film gained positive reviews from all. Yami will be next seen in ‘Lost’, shooting for which has already been completed. Besides this, she also has OMG 2 in her pipeline.

