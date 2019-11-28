Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yami Gautam Glad to be Picked by Diverse Filmmakers in 2019

2019 was a very successful year for Yami Gautam because, both her films, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala became big hits at the box office.

IANS

Updated:November 28, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Yami Gautam Glad to be Picked by Diverse Filmmakers in 2019
Image: Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam is over the moon with the way the year 2019 has panned out for her. She is glad that two diverse filmmakers were keen to cast her in roles that others have not found her to fit into earlier.

The actress, who has two simultaneous hits in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, said: "It feels incredible that the hard work that I have put it has paid off."

"I think the best lesson learnt for any actor is that patience is a true virtue and it will always pay off with persistence and I'm glad that two diverse filmmakers saw and were keen to cast me in roles that others haven't seen me fit in before," Yami told IANS.

"The validation of numbers and box office is the icing on the top that the film and it's story has driven people week upon week to watch your movie and be entertained", she added.

How does it feel to be ending the year on this incredible note? Yami, who turned 28 on Thursday, said, "I couldn't have asked for a better year and what a perfect birthday to have to rejuvenate and relax from all the chaos of promotions and shoot, which have all been worth it. I'm grateful to this year having begun with Uri and ending it with Bala, both the films so vastly different but have received so much love from all across."

"The amazing love and messages from my fans is the best birthday gift I could have asked for," she said.

