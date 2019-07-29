Yami Gautam Goes Full Throttle After Uri’s Success; Bags Films with Diljit Dosanjh, Vikrant Massey

Uri: The Surgical Strike’s bumper box-office success has not only made Vicky Kaushal a superstar but has also changed the fortunes of its female lead Yami Gautam.

Thanks to her performance in the Aditya Dhar directorial, Yami has bagged three new projects. She will first be seen as a small-town aspiring model in Amar Kaushik’s Bala, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana (Yami’s co-star of her debut film Vicky Donor).

She also has signed Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy opposite Vikrant Massey, in which she plays an entrepreneur who turns down a man for arranged marriage. The guy, then with the help of her mother, tries to woo her. Slated to go on floors in September, the movie will be filmed in NCR and Manali over two months.

According to DNA, Yami has also bagged a third, yet untitled film opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about her new projects, Yami told DNA, “Uri has been a very wholesome, rewarding experience. Not only did it allow me to explore new layers as an actor, it also opened several new possibilities. Since Uri, there has been a positive stream of work that I have been fortunate to receive.”

“Like Uri, Bala is again an unexplored territory for me. It is a special script, it’s funny and a film with a great social message. While the other two are comedies, too, each of these three projects has me playing characters that are massively different from the other,” she added.

