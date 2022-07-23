Yami Gautam: I Want to Make Place for Myself Where My Equity is Not Dependent on Who I'm Working With | Exclusive

Yami Gautam, who welcomed this year by delivering two hits- A Thursday and Dasvi, has more to look forward to with her upcoming projects. The actress, who made her debut with the film Vicky Donor, also completed a decade in the industry this year. Asked about her journey, Yami jokingly says that she doesn’t think about it unless asked to. However, the Bala actress is very clear about what she wants from her films and from herself as an artist.

In a candid conversation with News18.com, Yami opened up about the overwhelming responses her film A Thursday has been getting, the kind of films she wants to do, and how she is always on the lookout for something different.

Excerpts:

You are getting great responses for your film A Thursday. Recently a retired IPS officer praised it too. Were you expecting this kind of response?

Even if you’re expecting never tell (laughs) because there’s no end to expectations, and that’s the problem. We need to learn to keep it balanced. As soon as I finished reading the script, I was very clear that this was something I really want to do, I want to play Naina. It’s going to be really hard, it’s not just a thriller, it says much more. But in a way, which is engaging for the audience. And till this date, as we sit here and talk about the premiere, I was saying that it’s never happened that I’ve been asked to have a media interaction for a film premiere. I think that means you’ve done something really nice and really good.

Yes, when you get praises and compliments from people who are not from the industry, but some really prolific people, it is really special and feels good.

You have had an inspiring journey starting from television, to films and OTT. How difficult was it for you to be an outsider in this industry and make a place for yourself?

It’s challenging. The challenges never cease to exist, they just keep changing their forms. And that’s alright. Because the day you start taking those challenges as something like, ‘Okay, can I do this?’ then it becomes easier. It’s all about your attitude. You take the reality and let it soak in the way it is and not crib about it. I have to be consistent and have to be really good to balance out what perhaps anyone would say.

When you’re on a path where you do things your way, which is not out of any arrogance, but out of certain ethics that you had in life, it’s hard but it’s good.

This year, you also completed 10 years in this industry so how has that journey been so far?

I don’t think about it unless I’m asked (laughs). What do I say to make it sound inspirational. I feel ‘aap jaha se jaago wahi se savera hai’. This is my morning. But that was my journey as well, those were my learnings as well. I had some good experiences, and some not-so-good ones but they are really important because they are mine. I earned them. I made those decisions out of my understanding of things at that time. So I will always respect that. But I really feel that I’ve had a new beginning, again, with this year, with the array of films I have right now. Because I feel grown as an actor. I feel I have that clarity in me about what I want to do.

You have always tried to keep your filmography quite diverse. What exactly do you take into consideration before saying yes to a script?

It should excite me as an actor, the character should excite me, and the filmmaker and the director. I’ve always wanted to be as versatile as possible. And that only makes sense if it’s shown in my work. I’m always on the lookout for such characters. I started with a film like Vicky Donor, which was I think, for a newcomer, a very performance-oriented role. There was, of course, Kabil, URI, and things changed for me drastically after Bala. So the idea is to be as diverse as possible, and have as much range in me as an actor as I can. And whatever character I play, as an audience, you should be convinced that I am that character.

You had earlier mentioned that you keep getting advice about doing certain kinds of films with songs and dances and with certain kinds of heroes. Do you still keep getting these kinds of advice?

They don’t come with the wrong intention. These are things which we’ve seen in the majority working out for actresses, for a long time. Not for everyone, but for certain actresses. We as a country love song and dance, and so do I. Of course, there are certain actors who are really popular and who have a reach way more than you can imagine. And there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s really good. And I have been part of such good films, Kabil is one such film I am really happy I got associated with. When I look back at my filmography, that’s definitely one performance I’ll never miss out on.

But I realised that I cannot be contained in that. While I would still love to do a film which has song and dance and love to work with people who are some of the biggest actors in the country, the role I’ll have in those films will be very crucial.

I also wish to make a place for myself, not just in the industry, but with my audience, where my equity is not dependent on who I’m working with and I have equity of my own. And it will take time, it will not happen with just one film, I’ll have to be really consistent with my choices and performances.

Does being married to a filmmaker help whenever you’re confused about something? Do you both go to each other for advice?

More than advice, it’s a discussion. I have a habit of discussing with people I’m close with I still do that with my mom, my dad, and of course, Aditya (Dhar) and I really value his perspective. He has a mind, which is full of brilliant ideas and some really unique perspectives. He cast me in a film at a time when no one saw me pulling it off even though I made my debut with a film like Vicky Donor.

I was only being offered certain types of roles, but he cast me in a different character. That same year, Bala happened. So he’s someone who has a mind like that and he will never go the cliche way. He will always like to break what he’s already done and move on and have a totally different outlook. So it’s about exchanging ideas and then based on those, you make your own decision.

Going forward, is there any kind of role, particularly that you would like to experiment with?

So many! I realised that I love comedy and I always did. But no one believed that I can do it. They say, ‘you look so serious’ and I don’t know what to say to that. If you’re reserved, or if you don’t talk much, it doesn’t mean it has anything to do with what you potentially have as an actor. One of the biggest examples would be Sridevi ma’am. So reserved, in her own zone, but what a phenomenal actress, what a diverse actress. Be it a Sadma or Chaalbaaz or Mr. India. And second one is Smita (Patil) Ji. We lost them too soon.

After A Thursday, are you getting those kinds of roles only?

I’ve got bombarded with thrillers. It happens you know, but then you have to be on the lookout. You need to do the best and what you feel excited as an actor to do. I would not do something which I feel sounds comfortable. It’s a time for a new challenge and that’s what I have to do. I’ll always have to be on that lookout and read scripts and not ever get comfortable with just anything.

Going back to you completing 10 years, if you had to give one piece of advice to the Yami who was just starting out, what would you say?

I will just say that it is not going to be as easy as you would have perhaps thought. You’re gonna come across certain experiences at certain times where the most unexpected things can happen so don’t let that bog you down. It’s okay, slow down. But keep going the way in your heart that you believe is the right way and don’t try to be someone else. It’s fine, you take your own time, and being a good person is more important than anything else.

And you know what, I followed that advice!

