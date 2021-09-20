Yami Gautam Impresses Audiences with an Experimental Role in 'Bhoot Police'

With Bhoot Police, Yami Gautam writes another chapter of her credible roles. The versatile actress, who ventured into horror-comedy for the first time, is receiving immense love from her audience for her incredible performance.

Released on the 10th of September, Yami as Maya creates an everlasting impact on the viewers’ minds with her effortless screen presence and understanding of her character. Especially with the climax scene, the actress has won over both the critics and the audience.

According to a source, Yami has been receiving endless DMs from her fans, complimenting her impactful role and command over the craft ever since the film hit the OTT platform.

The source further revealed, “The viewers have loved the surprise element that Yami Gautam brought to Bhoot Police. Fans have been sending messages to the actress, appreciating her for adding a local flavour to the character by acing the Pahari language. The anticipation amongst the audience for her upcoming projects has elevated even more."

Yami, known to have a Midas touch, has Dasvi, A Thursday, and LOST lined up for the release, while she is gearing up for OMG2, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Dhoom Dhaam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here