Yami Gautam Joins 'Oh My God' Sequel with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi?

The sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG: Oh My God! is being considered, and if reports are to be believed actress Yami Gautam has joined the star cast of the Akshay Kumar starrer. Ace actor Pankaj Tripathi will also be a part of the sequel, and his character would be on similar lines to that of Paresh Rawal in the first part.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Yami will play the female lead, while Pankaj will replace Rawal in the sequel. The makers are coming up with a unique story that will be centered around the three key characters of Akshay, Yami and Pankaj.

The first part followed the journey of Paresh’s atheist character who was battered after an earthquake destroyed his shop, and decided to sue god in the court.

The Umesh Shukla directorial was equally praised by the fans and critics who found the movie thought provoking and entertaining.

However, Umesh will not return as director, and instead, Amit Rai, known for the 2010 film Road to Sangam, will take the franchise forward.

Meanwhile, Akshay is waiting for the pandemic to subside as his several releases are waiting to hit theatres. One of them is Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama was earlier scheduled to release in March 2020 but couldn’t due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Moreover, the second release date in April 2021, too, couldn’t work out as the fresh wave of coronavirus again shut down the country. Besides Sooryavanshi, Akshay will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Prithviraj this year.

On other hand, Pankaj will be next seen in cricket drama 83 which depicts India’s journey to the title of 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will also share screen space with Akshay in Bachchan Pandey.

Yami, too, has multiple films scheduled for her. She will be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police and then in social drama Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan. The 32-year-old has also recently tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar.

