Yami Gautam: It isn’t Possible to Do Issue-Based Films All the Time

Actor Yami Gautam believes it’s impractical and impossible for an actor to do serious films with social messages all the time.She is currently gearing up for the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, in which she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.On doing serious films, she said at a promotional press conference, “I debuted with Vicky Donor, which was an amalgamation of something very new (subject of sperm donation) and yet it was entertaining. But all the time, it is not necessary and possible to present a message and entertainment through your film."It shouldn't be just for the heck of it and everything has to fall in place."However, she said she would love to be part of such films in the future as well."I am glad to be a part of a film like Batti Gul Meter Chalu. When the audience will see this film, they will realise the gravity of this issue because normally we discuss about it and then we move on, but I think cinema is such a strong medium which enables people to start a dialogue among themselves. In future also, I would love to be part of such issue-based films."Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar.Releasing on September 21, it tells the story of the electricity scarcity and corruption in small-town India.