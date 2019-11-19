Take the pledge to vote

Yami Gautam on Bala Success: Was Stereotyped as Dainty, Pretty Girl and It's Finally Changing

Yami Gautam, who played TikTok star Pari Mishra in Bala talked about being typecast as merely a pretty face in Bollywood. The actress had to struggle for years till 2019 where she gave two big hits, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Yami Gautam on Bala Success: Was Stereotyped as Dainty, Pretty Girl and It's Finally Changing
Image: Instagram/Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam, who received a lot of praise for her role as TikTok starlet Pari Mishra, recently opened up about being typecast as a 'pretty face'. The actress, who had to struggle a bit after her debut in Vicky Donor, has talked about the role of Pari being a great opportunity for her to showcase her talents.

In a recent interview with Midday, Yami talked about her film and how her character turned out to be the highlight of Bala. "The film was an amalgamation of so many factors — a novel genre, a comic heroine and the relevance of my role," she said, "Pari is ditsy and dramatic, but not slapstick. She is obsessed with good looks. She represents that part of society, which thrives on the attention they've got all their lives. Amar and Niren have put so much heart in the writing."

The actress started her year with Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she played Pallavi Sharma or Jasmine D'Almeida, an undercover intelligence agent. Her year has ended with Bala which is steadily going towards the prestigious 100 crore club.

The actress opened up about struggling for about seven years and being typecast in Bollywood. "I know what I am capable of as an actor. I am aware of my talent, but I can't showcase it to the world unless I'm offered parts that do justice to my potential. I was stereotyped as a dainty pretty girl, and it's finally changing."

Amar Kaushik's Bala also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film deals with the struggles of a prematurely balding man.

