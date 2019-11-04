Yami Gautam On Being Trolled For Calling Chandigarh Her Hometown
Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The social media user got offended when Yami said Chandigarh was her hometown on the reality show.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Actress Yami Gautam, who was chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh government, recently got trolled by a netizen for calling Chandigarh her hometown when she appeared on the show Bigg Boss.
"Himachal government is introducing actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador of Himachal in the Global Investor Meet and On Bigg Boss show, she said that she is from Chandigarh," the user tweeted.
Soon, Yami rushed to clarify saying "she believes in strength of mind and work over show of words".
"Meri janambhoomi Devnagri Himachal, Karam bhoomi Mumbai, Parvarish Chandigarh. Shabdon se zyada mazboot soch aur karya par vishwas rakhti hoon (My birthplace is Himachal, workplace is Mumbai and Chandigarh is where I grew up. I believe in strength of mind and work over show of words). Don't worry, don't stress," Yami replied.
मेरी जन्म-भूमि हिमाचल ..करम-भूमि मुम्बईं ...परवरिष चनडीगड़ की है | शब्दों से ज़्यादा मज़बूत सोच और कार्य पर विश्वास रखती हूँ । तुहाँ निश्चिंत रेहा, मैं आयादि :) https://t.co/xx5eLU3FAJ
— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) November 4, 2019
On the film front, Yami will be next seen in the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, which is scheduled to release on November 8.
