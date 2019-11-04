Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Yami Gautam On Being Trolled For Calling Chandigarh Her Hometown

Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The social media user got offended when Yami said Chandigarh was her hometown on the reality show.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yami Gautam On Being Trolled For Calling Chandigarh Her Hometown
(Image: Special Arrangement)

Actress Yami Gautam, who was chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh government, recently got trolled by a netizen for calling Chandigarh her hometown when she appeared on the show Bigg Boss.

Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The social media user got offended when Yami said Chandigarh was her hometown on the reality show.

"Himachal government is introducing actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador of Himachal in the Global Investor Meet and On Bigg Boss show, she said that she is from Chandigarh," the user tweeted.

Soon, Yami rushed to clarify saying "she believes in strength of mind and work over show of words".

"Meri janambhoomi Devnagri Himachal, Karam bhoomi Mumbai, Parvarish Chandigarh. Shabdon se zyada mazboot soch aur karya par vishwas rakhti hoon (My birthplace is Himachal, workplace is Mumbai and Chandigarh is where I grew up. I believe in strength of mind and work over show of words). Don't worry, don't stress," Yami replied.

On the film front, Yami will be next seen in the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, which is scheduled to release on November 8.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram