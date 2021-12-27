Yami Gautam on Dealing with Incurable Skin Condition Keratosis Pilaris: 'Took Years to Accept it'

Bollywood Actress Yami Gautam recently revealed that she is suffering from a skin condition called Keratosis pilaris and further said that she developed the condition during her teenage years and that there is no cure for it. Yami also shared a bunch of unedited pictures embracing her skin on social media.

After her post about acceptance and self-love went viral, Yami shared in an interview with MidDay how it was ‘liberating’ for her to talk about the skin condition she has been dealing it since many years. “Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging. When people saw me at shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post,” Yami said.

Keratosis pilaris is a condition that causes rough patches and small, acne-like bumps on the skin.

Yami had earlier shared on social media, “I found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful."

She revealed that she has been dealing with it for many years and has now decided to let go of all her fears with the post.

“I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly," she concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.