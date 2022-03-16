Yami Gautam on The Kashmir Files: People Are Emotional About the Film, It is Important to Support the Cause

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has proved to be a massive hit. The film has been growing at the box office with every passing day. What’s an even bigger achievement for it is the fact that people are loving it and lauding the actors, as well as the director for bringing the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits alive on screen. Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar have been amongst the stars who have praised the film and urged people to go and watch it. Now, in a recent interview, Yami has claimed that her praises for The Kashmir Files came directly from her heart.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Yami Gautam revealed that while she was very young when the exodus actually happened, she has heard so many personal stories by virtue of her wedding with Uri director Aditya Dhar, who happens to be a Kashmiri Pandit. She said, “Having been married to a Kashmiri Pandit and having interacted with so many of them by the virtue of our relationship, I have gotten to know so many of their stories. And when you get to know that there is a film out there, which talks about what happened back then, it becomes important to support the cause.”

She further added, “When now you hear such stories and being a part of the fraternity, you realise how important this film is. People are so emotional about this film and they are feeling so strongly and deeply about it. So why not come out and support it and talk about it and express ourselves. What I wrote about The Kashmir Files on social media came from the heart.”

Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles . 🙏 https://t.co/rjHmKVmiXZ— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022

Yami had shared Aditya Dhar’s comment on the film and wrote on social media, “Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles.” The Kashmir Files has collected a massive INR 18 crores on Tuesday, taking the total collection to INR 60.20 crores.

