Yami Gautam Opens Up About Collaborating with Husband Aditya Dhar Again After Uri: The Surgical Strike

Yami Gautam is enjoying the success of her latest OTT release, A Thursday. While she has a lot of other projects in hand, fans are desperate to see her working with her director-husband Aditya Dhar once again after Uri: The surgical strike. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed her plans of working with Aditya in the future.

Yami told the news portal that she has never spoken about her directors and producers in the past. So, she has no idea when the collaboration between her and Aditya will take place. She further said that whenever anything like this will happen, everyone will get to know.

As quoted by Etimes, Yami said, “I know the kind of films Aditya is working on, and I think I can’t wait for those films to come out soon for you all to see. But as far as your question is concerned, you just never know! I’ve never said anything before about my producers and directors. So, whenever something like that happens, of course, you would know!"

Advertisement

Further in the interaction, Yami opened up about choosing her films on her own. She revealed that she goes by her gut feeling while choosing the scripts. While Aditya and Yami have open discussions about various things at home, when it comes to working, she chooses her projects based on the story and her role in the film. Yami revealed that she and her husband always end the day by watching films or web series as both enjoy it very much.

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in the sequel of Oh My God, Lost, and Dasvi. At the same time, Aditya’s much-awaited film The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal is on hold for release due to COVID-19 and other reasons.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/exclusive-heres-what-yami-gautam-has-to-say-about-reuniting-with-husband-aditya-dhar-after-uri-the-surgical-strike/articleshow/90288789.cms

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.