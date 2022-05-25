Yami Gautam Opens Up On Her Dream of Becoming a Civil Servant: 'Never Thought of Being In an Industry...'

From Uri: The Surgical Strike to A Thursday and Dasvi among others, Yami Gautam never failed to impress her fans with her top-notch performance. However, do you know she wanted to become a civil servant rather than an actress? In a recent interview with IndianExpress.com, Yami Gautam opened up about the same and revealed how he never grew up thinking she will be a part of this industry where one is expected ‘to be the center of attraction’. She further mentioned how she always wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a civil servant, but destiny had something else for her.

“I never grew up with the thought of being in an industry where you are expected to be the center of attention. I was very determined to pursue my dream of becoming a civil servant one day. But life and destiny have their own course sometimes, and I happen to be here,” she said.

Yami Gautam also urged her fans to do what is in their hearts rather than pursuing what society wants them to do. “With the kind of field I’m working in, I can still have my voice reach out to all the girls who are trying to make it on their own. I want to tell them that no dream is big or small. You’re as good as what you do and what you believe in. We align our expectations with what society expects us to do but in your heart, you might want to pursue something else. It doesn’t have to be in sync with your grades in school. So I’d say, the journey is a tough one so fight it on your own and be fearless. Whatever work you get into, do it with dignity, respect and to the best of your abilities,” she shared.

Earlier this year, Yami Gautam also told News18.com how her college director questioned her choice of becoming an actress. Back then, she mentioned how she wasn’t immediately encouraged and was told by her college director not to choose this profession. “There are so many reservations about this profession that we are in. When someone says ‘I want to become an actress’, people won’t take it. People are not immediately encouraged. My parents were very supportive. Of course, they were very concerned about a girl like me coming from Chandigarh all the way to Mumbai. I remember when I went to my department to get the TC (Transfer Certificate), my director said, ‘You are such an intelligent girl, why would you go and choose this line’ – this could be either gender-based or just perception. But I told him it’s one of the hardest industries and it takes so much more than one might imagine to sustain here,” she said.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was recently seen in Dasvi along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

