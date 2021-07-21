Yami Gautam Opens Up on Her Love Story With Aditya Dhar: 'It Started During Uri Promotions'

Actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. The couple made the wedding announcement on social media, which left many wondering about their love story. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami has finally opened up about how she and Aditya got close. “I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship," the actress said.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. When asked about how they kept their relationship and their wedding a secret from the media, Yami said, “I’m so glad the journalists are surprised for the right reasons. I received messages from so many journalists that ‘We just don’t believe that’ and ‘How could you have this?’. I think we were very lucky. I’ll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals. We’re not someone who likes to go out for outings and all those things."

She further spoke about her decision to marry Aditya and how she was sure that he was the one for her. “You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to. You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is,” Yami said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here