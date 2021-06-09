Yami Gautam Posts Mesmerising Photo from Her Wedding Album to Wish Mom on Birthday

Newlywed Yami Gautam took to her Instagram account to share an adorable note for her mother who turned a year older on Wednesday. Sharing a mesmerising throwback picture from her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, she wrote, “Every day we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday, mummy." In the picture, Yami can be seen in her stunning red bridal look as she posed with her sister and mother on her wedding day.

Yami announced her wedding on June 5 with a stunning picture of herself and Aditya. She looked gorgeous in a dark red saree, which she paired with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, on her big day. Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was Aditya’s debut movie. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Dasvi.

