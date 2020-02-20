Yami Gautam Releases a Statement on Being 'Overlooked' for Bala at Filmfare 2020

In the recently held Filmfare Awards 2020, actress Yami Gautam, who received tremendous applause for her character Pari in Bala, did not receive a nomination. The actress, who has had quite a successful 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, said that the messages she had received about being "overlooked" made her address the issue.

In a strongly worded statement posted on Instagram, Yami wrote, "Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives."

The actress went on to say that the snub more than anything, taught her that she should not seek validation about her work and her life from anyone else.

The actress said that she was more determined than ever before and wrote, "The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder. It doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, just don't ever give up and keep walking ahead. It's a long journey and I am a hustler, for life."

Check out the statement below:

Co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey as well as Tahira Kashyap Khurrana were amongst the celebrities who left encouraging comments saying that they were proud of Gautam.

The actress will be next seen in Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey.

Follow @News18Movies for more

