Yami Gautam Resumes Shooting in Chandigarh

Actress Yami Gautam has started shooting in Chandigarh amid the COVID pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Yami posted a picture of herself getting her hair done for a shoot.

"Chai, Chandigarh and shoot. Something new coming up," she wrote.

In the image, Yami is seen wearing a mask.

Earlier on Monday, she even did a live interactive session along with her sister on Instagram. The sisters answered queries of their fans.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in Bala, will now be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, "Ginny weds Sunny", a romantic comedy-drama, also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film will show Yami as Ginny who turns down a marriage proposal from Sunny (Massey), who then teams up with his mother to win her love. Produced by Vinod Bachchan it will soon release on Netflix.