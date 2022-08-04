Yami Gautam Reveals Why Her Maid’s Horrified After Watching A Thursday

Yami Gautam kept the audience hooked with his spectacular performance in the film A Thursday. She earned a lot of brilliant reviews from the audience and critics alike. The impact of Yami’s acting was such that even her maid felt scared. Yami described the instance where her maid felt horrified in an interview.

The Dasvi actress said that her husband filmmaker Aditya Dhar said to their maid that Yami could make her hostage just like she did in A Thursday. Aditya said this humorously but their maid took it quite seriously. She once broke something in their house and was extremely terrified of Yami, requesting her not to make her hostage the way she did in A Thursday.

Maid also told Yami that she felt scared watching Thursday while travelling. The Bhoot Police actress was happy and took it as a compliment. In A Thursday, Yami held her maid, driver and sixteen kids hostage. She essayed Naina Jaiswal, a school teacher’s character. A Thursday was directed by Behzad Khambata. Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and others were also there on A Thursday.

Apart from A Thursday, Yami will entertain the audience with films like Lost, Dhoom Dhaam, OMG 2 and an untitled Rishab Shetty project. Lost is expected to be released this year. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has directed and penned the story of this project. Shyamal Sengupta wrote the screenplay and Ritesh Shah has written the dialogues. Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna and other actors are in this film.

Dhoom Dhaam is directed by Rishabh Seth. Dhoom Dhaam is currently in the post-production stage. Pratik Gandhi, Mukul Chadda and others are there in Dhoom Dhaam.

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and is expected to release this year. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and others are there in OMG 2.

In the untitled film directed by Rishab Shetty, Kiccha Sudeep and Rachit Jadoun will be seen. This film will be made in the Kannada language.

