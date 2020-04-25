MOVIES

Yami Gautam Revisits First Day at School, Shares Childhood Pic in Uniform

If you want to see actress Yami Gautam in school uniform then head to her Instagram profile right away.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
If you want to see actress Yami Gautam in school uniform then head to her Instagram profile right away. She has posted a picture of her first day in school.

"My first day to school! I am sure I did not know what it meant, but was just so excited to get dressed in uniform and see where mummy-papa taking me... and I continued with this enthusiasm forever," she wrote on Instagram along with the image in which little Yami is all groomed with an identity card pinned on her grey tunic.

She also asked her followers to live each moment to the fullest.

"Let life excite us at every moment, no matter where it takes us, just believe, embrace it and keep walking #stayhome #staysafe," Yami added.

On the film front, Yami, who impressed all with her role of a TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.

