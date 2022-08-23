Yami Gautam Seeks Blessings At ‘The Divine’ Naina Devi Temple with Hubby Aditya Dhar; See Pics

Yami Gautam is one actress who has proved her versatility with her films and the variety of characters that she has portrayed on the silver screen. We all saw her in a negative shade in the recent release, A Thursday. She not only excelled in it but stepped into the shoes of a negative character with so much ease. The actress got married last year and since then has been in a happy space. On Tuesday, the actress offered prayers at the Naina Devi temple with her husband Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bala actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from her visit to the pious place. In the pics, we see Yami looking gorgeous in a pink suit, and accompanying her is her life partner Aditya in a white, kurta pyjama and a black waistcoat. Yami and Aditya both are seen wearing face masks, keeping the COVID-19 protocol in mind. As we scroll further, we see a happy picture of the couple.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Soon after the pictures were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop red heart emoticons in the comments section.

For the unversed, Yami Gautam surprised her fans in June last year when she took to social media and announced that she got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Her wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close family members in attendance. The ceremony was held in Himachal. After her wedding, Yami dropped a picture on Instagram and wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She will be next seen in OMG – Oh My God 2 which also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

