Yami Gautam Shares Unseen Throwback Picture With ‘Little Baby Brother’ on His 20th Birthday

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar’s latest Instagram post is dedicated to her brother. The 33-year-old shared an unseen picture from her Haldi ceremony as she wished her brother on his birthday. In the picture, Yami was seen in her traditional Himachali bride-to-be look. With no make-up on, the actress wore a simple yellow kurta along with a red embroidered dupatta as she watched something on her smartphone along with her brother. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Yami added to the caption, “You aren’t a teenager anymore but for me you shall remain my little baby brother, forever. Happy birthday, Ojas."

Yami also penned a heartfelt note for her brother on Instagram Story, where she wrote, “My dearest Ojas, it fills my heart with content to see the way you are growing up, inculcating values and respect for all. You are no more a teenager today but my stories starting with when you were a baby Ojas’ shall always continue."

Meanwhile, Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam also shared a post on the social media platform and wished Ojas a happy birthday. Surilie shared a picture from Yami’s wedding last year. Dressed in fuschia pink Sabyasachi lehenga, Surilie completed her look in a gold necklace, earrings, and nose ring. Surilie posed for the picture with her brother, who was dressed in a maroon and black kurta. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Surilie added to the caption, “My golden words for your birthday"

“Smile while you still have teeth!’Happy Birthday big boy. Momo ka mama Ojas Gautam.” Responding to Surilie’s post, Yami wrote in the caption, “How do you do this?" While Ojas commented, “Why didn’t I have this picture?"

Yami was recently seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi, which starred Abhishek Bachhan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. The movie has been trending on the streaming platform since its release. Earlier this week, Yami shared a picture from the Dasvi success party. The actress was spotted in a yellow dress and glowing make-up as she smiled for the camera. With her hair obscuring part of her face, Yami shared the in-the-moment picture on the social media platform and added the caption,"For Dasvi success party."

