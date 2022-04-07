Yami Gautam Slams 'Disrespectful' Review Of Her Dasvi Performance: 'This Is What It Comes Down To'

Yami Gautam is enraged after reading a review of her performance in Dasvi by a popular entertainment portal. Yami plays the role of a fiery and strict jailor in Dasvi who seemingly helps Abhishek Bachchan’s politician character Ganga Ram Chaudhary to complete his 10th standard while he’s got time in jail. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, who plays the role of Abhishek’s wife Bimla Devi, who is put in charge of the CM position when he’s finishing his time in jail.

On Thursday, Yami took to Twitter and expressed her anger regarding the ‘extremely disrespectful’ review of her performance and asked the portal to not review her performances going forward.

Highlighting a part of the review that read, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive," Yami said, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it."

It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022

“My recent films & performances include ‘A Thursday’, ‘Bala’, ‘Uri’ etc & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful! It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!" she added.

Tagging the portal, Yami said it was heartbreaking for her to see such statements from the entertainment portal, adding that she once look up to it but not anymore. “I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth! I’ll find grace in that & it’ll be less painful," she concluded her thread.

This isn’t the first time that an actor has spoken against a review of their performance. Last year, Taapsee Pannu also made headlines after she accused a critic of taking personal digs at her in the review.

