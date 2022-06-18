Yami Gautam Spills Beans On Her Upcoming Release 'Lost', Promises a Lot of 'Human-Drama'

Yami Gautam has several interesting projects lined up one of which is also ‘Lost’. While the shooting for the film has already been completed, the actress talked revealed in a recent interview that Lost will be an investigative drama that will talk about media integrity. She also spilled the beans on her character and mentioned that she will be playing the role of a journalist in the film.

“It’s an investigative drama with an undertone of an emotional thriller. Tony da’s (Aniruddha) world you can imagine in a film like this, with a very realistic tone, a lot of human drama, nothing pretentious – it is what it is in today’s time. I play a crime-beat journalist in it, and in its own subtle way, it touches on media integrity in today’s time. So you can take it literally or metaphorically, there is something which is lost, there is someone who is lost. I’m so excited for a film like that. I am very proud of it,” the actress shared.

Yami also talked about shooting for Oh My God 2 with Akshay Kumar. She mentioned that Akshay is very passionate about his films and said, “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see.”

OMG – Oh My God! was released in 2012 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead. The sequel of the movie will also star Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, Yami was last seen in Dasvi along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

