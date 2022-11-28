Yami Gautam Starrer Lost Ditches Theares For OTT Release, Actor Says She 'Can't Wait'

Post its international premiere at the 13th Chicago South Asian Film festival, actor Yami Gautam Dhar’s upcoming film Lost was recently screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as part of the Asian Premiere Gala. The tickets for the screening were fully sold out in less than seven hours and the screening was followed by a standing ovation from the audience.

And now, it is all set for its release in India. However, it won’t go the theatrical way but is headed for direct-to-digital release on Zee5. Inspired by true events, Lost is the story of a bright, young crime reporter in a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

Talking about it, she shares, “Lost was a special experience for me, and I have been eagerly waiting to see how the audience is going to react. I absolutely cannot wait for the release and am happy to have my first association with ZEE5 for this one!”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, says, “It has been our endeavour at ZEE5 to collaborate with the best-in-class storytellers to tell meaningful and entertaining stories and ‘Lost’ is the right step in that direction to entertain our viewers with one more unique content on ZEE5. The response received by ‘Lost’ at IFFI is encouraging and we are confident that the direct-to-digital release of the film on ZEE5 will be loved by the audience world over”.

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, adds, “It was a monumental moment to witness the appreciation that the audience was showering the movie with. It is quite reassuring to know that movies like ‘LOST’ are made and loved and I am especially glad to have stood witness to this and it just reinforces the trust I have that it will be loved on its release."

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is excited about its digital release. He says, “It is always a magical moment to watch the fruit of your toil be as loved as it is. The screening at IFFI was truly an experience for me. Now we are really excited to see it reach a wider audience with ZEE5”.

Producer Shareen Mantri continues, “ZEE5 is the perfect platform for ‘Lost’ with the kind of viewership the OTT platform has. Having enthralled the audiences at IFFI and other international festivals, we are excited about the film’s global digital release”.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Namah Pictures, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. It is written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah.​

