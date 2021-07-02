CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yami Gautam Summoned By ED in Connection With Money Laundering Case

Yami Gautam has been called for questioning in an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) according to news agency ANI. The ED has asked Yami Gautam to appear before the federal agency on July 7 to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This is reportedly the second time that the actress has been summoned by the ED. As per a report in India Today, the alleged violation includes “a suspected foreign monetary transaction in her private bank account which she did not inform authorities about."

Meanwhile, the actress recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in the presence of their close family members. Yami announced her wedding with a stunning picture of herself and Aditya on June 4.

Sharing the picture, Yami wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was Aditya’s debut movie. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Dasvi.

first published:July 02, 2021, 13:32 IST