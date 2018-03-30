English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yami Gautam Takes Up Pole Dancing For Fitness; Watch Video
The Vicky Donor and Kaabil game actress has joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala's pole dancing class.
Image: Instagram/ Yami Gautam
Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, who often shares her workout videos on social media, has now taken to pole dancing to stay fit.
The Vicky Donor and Kaabil game actress has joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala's pole dancing class.
"The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing," Yami said in a statement.
The new workout session for her is a part of her desire to experiment.
"Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one's mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion," she added.
Also Watch
The Vicky Donor and Kaabil game actress has joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala's pole dancing class.
"The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing," Yami said in a statement.
The new workout session for her is a part of her desire to experiment.
"Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one's mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion," she added.
Also Watch
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- Ek Do Teen... and The End: 'Baaghi 2' is a Reminder of What is Exactly Wrong With Bollywood's Remixes
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photos From Set, Says He's Honoured to Work With Chiranjeevi