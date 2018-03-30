Yami Gautam Takes Up Pole Dancing For Fitness; Watch Video

: Actress Yami Gautam, who often shares her workout videos on social media, has now taken to pole dancing to stay fit.The Vicky Donor and Kaabil game actress has joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala's pole dancing class."The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing," Yami said in a statement.The new workout session for her is a part of her desire to experiment."Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one's mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion," she added.