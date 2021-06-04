Bollywood Actor Yami Gautam Ties the Knot with Uri Director Aditya Dhar, See Pic

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam had a surprise in store for fans and well-wishers as she took to social media on Friday evening to share a picture from her wedding. The Vicky Donor actress recently tied the knot with the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar. On her official Instagram handle, she shared the first official image from her wedding and it looks nothing short of a fairy tale.

In the picture, Yami can be seen dressed in red as a traditional bride with jewellery completing her look, while Aditya can be seen donning a white sherwani with embroideries. Along with the picture, she shared a heartfelt note that read, “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi".

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya", the note continued.

While Yami (32) has been a known face in the world of advertising and showbiz for long, Aditya (38) has also been active in Bollywood since 2008.

Yami featured in popular TV commercials before working in TV shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, CID and Ye Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. She worked in regional language film industries like Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi before debuting in Hindi with director Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012. The film was a big success and gave her a footing in Bollywood.

Aditya, on the other hand, penned lyrics for Kabul Express and then went on to write lyrics for films such as Haal-e-Dil and One Two Three. He also wrote dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz. His debut film as director in 2019-Uri-turned out to be a massive blockbuster. He is now working on a film titled The Immoratl Aswatthama.

Several of Yami’s Bollywood colleagues and friends including Kartik Aaryan, Tahira Kashyap, Manish Malhotra, and Mrunal Thakur took to the comment section to shower wishes on the couple.

