Yami Gautam to Also Star with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Bala’

Actress Yami Gautam says she instantly connected with the script of the upcoming film Bala, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana."Bala was a script that I instantly connected with. The team working on the film is immensely talented and especially after Uri, for me, it's another great project to be a part of,” she said.“2019 has been immensely rewarding with the super success of Uri and while it's still playing in parts of the country, it's great to be going on floors with another interesting story," Yami added.Bala marks Yami's second association with the film's producer Dinesh Vijan after Badlapur. The film is about a man who is balding prematurely and how he deals with it. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar. While Bhumi will play a dusky small-town educated woman, Yami will essay the role of a supermodel based in Lucknow.Directed by Amar Kaushik who has previously directed last year's surprise hit Stree, Bala also features actors Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.