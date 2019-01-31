Yami Gautam Trips and Slips Multiple Times On Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, But Keeps Her Josh High!

While walking the ramp on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week, actress Yami Gautam tripped and slipped multiple times due to her superfluous tulle gown. But the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress, who was the showstopper for designers Gauri and Nayanika, did not let go of her confidence on the ramp.Take a look at her ramp walk here:Despite the hitch, the actress continued walking with confidence. When asked how did she manage that, Yami said after the show, "It just comes from the fact that you can know it can happen with anyone. I am not the first one.""If you have seen anywhere internationally, these things do happen. The whole point is that whether in life or on the ramp, the show must go on," said the actress, who is basking in the success of Uri these days.Even at the LFW venue, a group of fans surrounded Yami and shouted in unison, "How's the josh? High Sir." All the attention makes Yami feel gratified."We are very happy. I am sure I say this on behalf of everybody related to the film that there's a lot of gratitude for the love that we are getting. The box office success of a film is always something that is gratifying as an actor," she said."But gratifying as a person is when people personally reach out to you and feel personally connected with the film. Be it a six-year-old kid to a 90-year-old, it's great how everyone has connected with the film, and the kind of messages that we are getting, the videos that have come our way and the 'josh' that the entire country is feeling. I will never forget Uri," Yami added.The fact that the film and its slogan has got the country's politicians join in the 'josh' is more reason for the team to celebrate."The feeling is surreal, when from the Prime Minister to the Defence Minister, the Vice President and (Goa CM) Manohar Parrikarji do this. So many of them they are appreciating the film, and so are army generals," she said.At one point, critics had pointed out the jingoism associated with films like Uri, but Yami said, "Not any more. There were certain questions before the film released, but the same set of people turned around and said there was nothing of the sort. We didn't have to say anything. The film spoke for itself."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.