Yami Gautam Unveils Her 'Bhoot Police' First Poster, Looks Intrigued With Flambeau in Hand

Pavan Kirpalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police has been the talk of the town ever since the makers revealed the first look of the lead characters. Taking the excitement of the audience a notch higher, the makers have unveiled the first look of the fourth lead character Maya played by Yami Gautam. The actress looks fearless in the first look poster where she can be seen wearing an off-white outfit, keeping her tresses open, and holding a flambeau. Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Yami wrote, “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in Bhoot Police”.

Ever since the poster has been unveiled, netizens, as well as celebs, can’t keep calm. Vikrant Massey and Nimrat Kaur dropped fire emojis on the post. A user commented, “I was waiting for your look and as usual you look stunning and amazing, love you soo much and waiting for the movie”.

A day ago, Jacqueline Fernandez took the internet by storm by unveiling her look as Kanika in Bhoot Police. In the poster, she can be seen donning in a white crop top paired with black denim and holding a whip in her hand. She looks stunning in the picture.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s looks have already been unveiled. Saif’s character’s name is Vibhooti, while Arjun will play Chiraunji. While the film has been set in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Saif and Arjun will be seen playing the role of locals while Yami and Jacqueline will be seen as outsiders. The film was scheduled to release in theatres but keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers have decided to release it on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. However, the release date is yet to announce.

Meanwhile, Yami has some other interesting projects in her kitty. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata’s directorial A Thursday and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi.

