Yami Gautam Wishes Father on Birthday With Old Video From Her Haldi Ceremony

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar has shared an adorable video from her Haldi Ceremony to wish her father on his birthday. Yami is wearing a beautiful yellow outfit along with a stunning red dupatta. She has completed her look with some gorgeous floral jewellery. Her father on the other hand is wearing an off-white shirt with a pair of white trousers and an orange scarf. The clip was recorded when Yami’s father was applying haldi on her during the ceremony.

In the caption she revealed that her father is camera shy. Elaborating on this she wrote, “It took a wedding to finally have so many moments captured with my camera-shy father. Happy birthday to my amazing paa.” Yami has also written about the constant commentary by her sister Surilie Gautam during the course of the video. She said, “Your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame.”

The heart-warming post that captures the happy daddy-daughter duo has crossed one million views on Instagram. The clip has received lots of likes and comments through which netizens have expressed their love and admiration for the actress. Some users have also extended their birthday greetings to her father in the comments section. Surilie too has reacted to the post by saying, ‘hahaha… I can be an international commentator.’

Yami has also posted snippets from the unforgettable video in her Instagram Stories with the same caption.

She recently took to Instagram to announce her upcoming movie titled Lost. The film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury features Yami as a feisty crime reporter. The supporting cast of the film includes Pankaj Kapur, Pia Bajpai, Rahul Khanna, and Neil Bhoopalam. Through her post she also revealed that the filming of the investigative drama movie centred on media integrity will begin soon.

