Yami Gautam's Film 'Lost' Goes on Floors

Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled Lost has gone on floors.

Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

The actress took to social media to share the news with a couple of pictures. “The shot is set. The journey kickstarts ✨ #Lost shooting begins!", wrote Yami.

Lost is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter’s character.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, and Rahul Khanna, along with Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

The actress recently tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.

On her father’s birthday, she had shared an adorable video from her Haldi Ceremony. Yami was seen wearing a beautiful yellow outfit along with a stunning red dupatta. She completed her look with some gorgeous floral jewellery. Her father on the other hand can be seen wearing an off-white shirt with a pair of white trousers and an orange scarf.

The clip was recorded when Yami’s father was applying haldi on her during the ceremony.

