GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yami Gautam’s First Look from Batti Gul Meter Chalu is Out!

Yami Gautam, who recently started shooting for Shree Narayan Singh’s ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu' was captured while leaving her vanity in costume for her shoot.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yami Gautam’s First Look from Batti Gul Meter Chalu is Out!
Yami Gautam, who recently started shooting for Shree Narayan Singh’s ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu' was captured while leaving her vanity in costume for her shoot.
The first glimpse from the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu has surfaced recently. Yami Gautam who will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the movie was captured by a photographer of leading daily, Mumbai Mirror leaving her vanity van in costume for her shoot. The actor was seen donning a white sari with a black cape as she strolled to the sets, looking every bit the lawyer, she will be portraying on screen.

A post shared by GLAMSHAM (@glamsham) on



Earlier in June, Yami Gautam attended the proceedings of a courtroom to prep for her role. The actress is currently shooting in film city in Mumbai. She will wrap up the shoot of the film and then head again to join the shoot for Uri in Serbia.

collage-(6)

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Yami, Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Batti Gul... is a social drama, which depicts the story of a common man and his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.

Earlier Shahid Kapoor posted a picture from the sets of the movie on his Instagram handle.



Day 1. On set. Batti Gul meter Chalu.Here we go. #goodpeople #goodvibes

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on August 31.

collage-(5)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery