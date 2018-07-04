Yami Gautam’s First Look from Batti Gul Meter Chalu is Out!

A post shared by GLAMSHAM (@glamsham) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:45am PDT

The first glimpse from the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu has surfaced recently. Yami Gautam who will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the movie was captured by a photographer of leading daily,leaving her vanity van in costume for her shoot. The actor was seen donning a white sari with a black cape as she strolled to the sets, looking every bit the lawyer, she will be portraying on screen.Earlier in June, Yami Gautam attended the proceedings of a courtroom to prep for her role. The actress is currently shooting in film city in Mumbai. She will wrap up the shoot of the film and then head again to join the shoot for Uri in Serbia.The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Yami, Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.Batti Gul... is a social drama, which depicts the story of a common man and his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.Earlier Shahid Kapoor posted a picture from the sets of the movie on his Instagram handle.Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on August 31.