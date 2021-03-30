movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Yami Gautam's First Look in 'A Thursday' Revealed
1-MIN READ

Yami Gautam's First Look in 'A Thursday' Revealed

Image Source: Instagram

Image Source: Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam's look in the upcoming thriller series A Thursday was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

Actress Yami Gautam’s look in the upcoming thriller series A Thursday was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

“The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption on the first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RSVP Movies (@rsvpmovies)

The film revolves around a playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

RELATED NEWS

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

The Vicky Donor actress will also be seen playing a cop in the upcoming film Dasvi, and horror-comedy film Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film is set to have a theatrical release on September 10, 2021.

Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 18:10 IST