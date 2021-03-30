Yami Gautam's First Look in 'A Thursday' Revealed

Actress Yami Gautam’s look in the upcoming thriller series A Thursday was revealed on Tuesday. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

“The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption on the first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP.

The film revolves around a playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

The Vicky Donor actress will also be seen playing a cop in the upcoming film Dasvi, and horror-comedy film Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film is set to have a theatrical release on September 10, 2021.