Yami Gautam's No Nonsense Reply to a Question on Drugs Impresses Fans

Actress Yami Gautam’s recent reply to one of her fans on social media just proved how graceful she is even when put under uncomfortable situations. The actress was taking part in a Twitter session, named Ask YG, where many of her followers and fans asked her all kinds of questions.

One of her fans was curious to know if the actress has ever done drugs. The fan asked, “#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be

heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake.”

#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake. — Ethanol (@pavipsi) October 10, 2020

In her reply, Yami Gautam was both quick and firm. “No, I don’t! Strictly

against it ! Say no to drugs,” she wrote.

No, I don’t ! Strictly against it ! Say no to drugs https://t.co/q3VYieP76f — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) October 10, 2020

This question comes at a time when Bollywood personalities have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over a drugs related inquiry by the central agency. The link between Bollywood and drugs has been a hot topic over the past few weeks. Investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June had widened into a drug probe that has thrown the focus on the film industry.

In the recent development in this issue, a case has been filed by filmmakers in the Delhi High Court. They have asked the court to direct two news channels and some social media platforms from publishing “derogatory and defamatory” content. In their plea, the filmmakers complained about the use of words such as “dirt, filth, scum and druggies” for the film.

Coming back to Yami Gautam, she will soon be seen in the film Bhoot Police. Apart from her, the cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes. The upcoming movie will be directed by Pavan Kripalani. Recently, her film Ginny Weds Sunny has been released on Netflix. In the movie she was paired opposite Vikrant Massey.