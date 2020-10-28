Yami Gautam's Throwback Picture from Her 'Teen Days' Will Make You Smile

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam went nostalgic as she flipped through the pages of her throwback album. The actress took to her Instagram and shared an old throwback photo of herself from her college days in Chandigarh and wrote, "Teen days in Chandigarh. Circa 2005." In the picture, Yami is looking pretty in a red top.

As soon as she shared the picture, her fans showered her with love. The post has garnered more than 40 lakh likes within a day. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap couldn’t dropped heart emojis.

Yami is a social media queen and often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures. On Monday morning, she shared a no-filter picture of herself where she can be seen posing against a wall, flaunting her oiled hair. She captioned the picture perfectly, as it reads, “Early-morning yoga & my oiled-hair, on point #nofilter”.

Yami’s no-filter picture left everyone mesmerized with her natural beauty. The picture also grabbed her Ginny Weds Sunny co-actor Vikrant Massey’s attention, as he wrote, “Stop looking soooooo gorgeous Yami Ji. Nazar lag jaayegi.”

Meanwhile, the actress has started prepping up for her upcoming film Bhoot Police as she shared a picture of herself posing in a face mask on Twitter. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Let the prep begin #BhootPolice.”

Yami was last seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny along with Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna. The romantic drama also starred Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Deepak Chadha as Gulshan Gulati and Isha Talwar, among others. The shooting for the movie took place in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali.