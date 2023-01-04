Yamini Singh Accuses Pawan Singh Of Sexual Misconduct During The Shooting Of Boss

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has been accused of sexual misconduct by his co-actress Yamini Singh. She recently stepped forward and opened up about her traumatic experience of working with the Bhojpuri superstar in Boss before she decided to walk out of the film. Yamini shared her ordeal in a conversation with News 18 Hindi but did not divulge details about what made her vow to never work with Pawan.

The Patthar Ke Sanam actress also rubbished Pawan Singh’s claims of helping her bag her first film. According to Yamini, it was filmmaker Arvind Choubey, who allowed her to act in Boss. The diva revealed how she was every bit delighted to play the female lead opposite Pawan.

As an aspiring actress, she looked up to the actor and was looking forward to working with him. Yamini had also been an ardent fan of his singing skills. However, soon, something unfortunate happened, which changed her views about Pawan.

Yamini also told News18 that she received a call from one of the unit members of Boss, who asked her to report to the studio at 9:00 PM. The Lallu Ki Laila actress was sceptical of the same as the shooting for the day was already wrapped. She wondered what the reason for reporting to the studio at that hour could be. So, she replied by saying that it would not be possible for her to report to sets at 9:00 PM. Upon hearing the actress’ response, the caller said that she would lose her chance to act opposite Pawan Singh. She was left disgruntled at this reply and thus decided to walk out of the film.

In an earlier interview, Yamini Singh even highlighted that actresses don’t get to play key roles in Pawan Singh’s films.

