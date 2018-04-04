English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Rekha Turns Rapper for Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Special Song?
One of the living legends of Bollywood, will reportedly show off her rapping skills in "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se."
Image courtesy: Voot
There's some good news for Rekha fans. One of the living legends of Bollywood, will reportedly show off her rapping skills in a special song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. If a report in Mumbai Mirror is anything to go by, the new film in the hit comedy film series will see Rekha rapping a few lines for a song that will feature Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha.
A source informs the daily, “It’s a song medley featuring the film’s title track as well as yesteryear hits like 'Rafta Rafta' from 'Kahani Kismat Ki' and 'O Mere Sona Re' from 'Teesri Mazil'. Besides long hours of rehearsals with choreographer Remo D’souza, Rekha has rapped a few lines that were recorded at a Mumbai studio that will be included in the new track."
Vishal Mishra, who has delivered hit song 'Pyaar Ho' from Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael, has composed the track. He is currently working on Race 3.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol in the lead role, will also mark Sonakshi and her father's first big-screen outing as they will be seen shaking a leg on hit track 'O Mere Sona Re'.
